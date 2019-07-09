1940-2019
James L. Glover was born Oct. 7, 1940 and passed away May 23, 2019 at his home in Omak, Wash. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jani Glover; parents, Harold and Lorraine Glover; and sisters, Wilma Boatright and Susan Strickland. He is survived by children, Dani Evenmo, Anita Grenn, and Carl Glover; stepdaughter, Debra Gregg; along with five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. People who were acquainted with Jim knew him as a quiet, hardworking man. His greatest enjoyment growing up was working with Weitman family at their ranch in Aeneas Valley. Jim retired from the position of area supervisor with the Okanogan County Roads Department and was proud to be one of the many directors in the Omak Stampede Committee. Upon his request, no services will be held.
