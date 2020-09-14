1962-2020
Janet Gail Wagner, 58, of East Wenatchee, Wash. was ushered into her eternal home and the arms of her loving Heavenly Father on Aug. 6, 2020, after a year and a half long heroic fight against pancreatic cancer, with her husband by her side. Janet was born Feb. 23, 1962 in Snoqualmie, Wash.
She attended Omak schools her whole life, graduating from Omak High School in 1980.
Janet married Brent Yusi on Sept. 25, 1982 and from that union came Janet’s pride and joy in life, her three boys, Darin (1985), Michael (1988) and Justin (1993) Yusi. Her boys were her world. She spent countless hours sitting in sports stands cheering them each on, whether it was on the football field, baseball field, basketball courts, tennis courts, swim meets, school programs and talent shows, school classrooms, school lunch room, you name it…if it had to do with her boys, she was there. As the boys grew up and moved away from home, Janet was blessed with four grandchildren, Sawyer, Jasper, Elijah, and precious baby girl Paisley Mae, born three days before what would be Janet’s last birthday. Janet was so excited to have a baby girl to spoil!
Janet worked from home while the boys were in school, managing the finances of Yusi Construction. Janet also owned and managed a car wash in Okanogan, Wash. and a property management business in East Wenatchee, Wash. In 2013 Janet went on to work for Oneonta Trading Co. in Wenatchee, Wash. as an account manager. At the time of her passing she was working as an Export Sales Assistant for Oneonta.
Janet was an adventurous person and loved the outdoors. She loved to snow ski, snowshoe, paddleboard, golf, bike ride, jet ski, drive her jeep with the top down. She loved crafting of all sorts, from creating cards to special scrapbooks. She was an organizer extraordinaire and loved to tackle disaster areas and turn them into clean, organized, user-friendly spaces. She loved to cook and was an amazing cook, trying new recipes daily. She collected cookbooks as a pastime. Whenever she would travel, she would purchase a cookbook to add to her collection. Janet had a gift with finances. She loved to shop and never settled for less than the best. She loved to decorate and affectionately referred to her home in East Wenatchee as her “dollhouse”.
Janet was a most generous, loving, caring, empathetic, sympathetic, strong, independent, selfless, hard-working, God fearing woman. She would go to great lengths to care for others before herself and would give you the shirt off her back if she thought you needed it.
In April of 2016, God blessed Janet with the love of her life and soulmate, Dave Wagner. Dave and Janet quickly discovered a common link, their love of the Seattle Seahawks. In October of that same year, they were married in a small, Seahawks themed ceremony in Cashmere, Wash. Janet and Dave would spend the last 4.5 years of Janet’s life, deeply in love, celebrating life and their love for each other. God obviously knew what He was doing and what Janet would need when He brought these two together. The last year and half of Janet’s life was spent in intensive cancer treatments in southern California, with Dave by her side taking care of her 24/7. Janet and Dave loved the Lord and would continually seek and see His handiwork along the way in her treatment progress. Janet’s “life song” during her treatment was Casting Crowns’ “I Will Praise You in the Storm”, and that she did, on her worst days she or Dave would play this song and give Him the praise.
Janet is survived by her husband, Dave, at their home in East Wenatchee; her brother, Glenn Lindemann, of San Jose, Calif.; sons, Darin (Krista), of Ellensburg, Wash., Michael, of Selah, Wash., and Justin, Omak; and four grandchildren, Sawyer, Jasper, Elijah and Paisley. Janet was preceded in death by her mom, Barbara Lindemann and special “bonus” parents J.C. and Joyce Baughman.
A special thanks to Virginia Von Schaefer, MD and her staff, Dr. Tom Skrenes and his staff and the other medical staff who worked their hardest to rid Janet’s body of the cancer that invaded it. And a very special thanks to Janet’s husband, Dave Wagner, for being by Janet’s side 24/7 as she endured grueling treatments with wrenching side effects. No spouse should have to experience that kind of pain, but especially a fairly newlywed. But you never left her side and for that her family is grateful.
We can have peace knowing that God promises in Revelation 21:4-5 “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death’ or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.
He who was seated on the throne said, ‘I am making everything new!’ Then he said, ‘Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.’” Janet is free of pain and has a new cancer-free body.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be at 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Attendees are asked to wear their favorite sports jersey in memory of Janet. For information on the location/event contact Darin at 509-607-3035.
