Janis “Jan” Troutman passed away April 9, 2019 at Regency of Omak, Wash. Jan was born to Michael Anthony and Sarah Evelyn “Eva” Ervin-Pryor June 2, 1929 in Butte, Mont., their fourth daughter. Her birth came five months after her father died of pneumonia while working in the Butte copper mines. In 1931 Eva and her four young daughters moved to Pateros, Wash., to be closer to family. Jan attended Pateros schools, graduating in 1947.
In 1948, she married Tex L. Troutman. They made their home on the Troutman family homestead on Pearl Hill, east of Bridgeport. Together they raised wheat, cattle, apples and their three children, Terry, Wade and Tammy. Working side by side with Tex in the farming operation, together they were awarded Conservation Farmer of the Year in 1982.
Being active in her community, she supported the many activities of her children, serving as a Blue Bird leader, a Rainbow leader and supporting Little League baseball. Along with volunteering for many years at the Bridgeport Food Bank, she was also an active member of the Leahy Triangle Homemakers Club, Junior Women, and a Pinochle Club.
Jan was greatly valued by her family for the ability to give unconditional love to all. She always made time to listen to her children, grandchildren, family members and friends. Her ability to make them feel important and loved was evident in the devotion she received, especially from the grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 66 years, Tex; and her three sisters: Kathleen “Chick” Pryor, Evelyn “Butch” Stennes and Edna Sollender. She will be lovingly missed by her children, Terry Troutman, of Moses Lake, Wash., Wade (Jane) Troutman, and Tammy Mauk of Bridgeport, Wash.; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Regency of Omak for the kindness and quality of care she received the past year.
A graveside memorial will be held at a later date in Bridgeport, Wash. and Packwood Cemeteries. Donations may be made in Jan’s name to the ‘Activities Fund’ at Regency of Omak 901 Shumway Rd., Omak, WA 98841
Please leave any thought and memories for the family at www.barneschapel.com. Services are entrusted to Barnes Chapel.
