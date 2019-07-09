1931-2019
Jean C. (Schroeder) Holsworth, 87, passed away May 24, 2019 in Omak, Wash., after a long illness. Jean was born Aug. 1, 1931 to Milton and Ella (Jennings) Schroeder in Aubur, Wash., where she grew up and graduated from Auburn High School in 1949. In October of 1952 she had a daughter, Elizabeth Catherine. On Aug. 6, 1960 Jean married James R. "Bud" Holsworth. They had three sons, Thomas Lynn, Robert James, and Richard Milton. She also "inherited" five step-children, Pat, Pam, Sandy, Mike and Billy. After Bud retired from the Seattle Police Department in April of 1972 Bud, Jean, and the boys moved to Conconully, Wash., where she cooked at the Conconully Tavern for two years. In the spring of 1974 the family moved into Omak and Jean spent the next several years cooking and waitressing at the Pioneer Cafe until her retirement. While Jean enjoyed playing cribbage, pinochle, gin rummy and an occasional slot machine at the casino, there was nothing she enjoyed more than playing bingo. Whether it was at the Elks, Eagles, Omak Community Center, or eventually at the Colville Tribes Bingo/Casino if there was a bingo game to be played that was where you could find Jean.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth; sons, Thomas, Robert, and Richard; step-son, Mike, 24 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father; mother; brother; husband; four step-children; three granddaughters; and one greatgrandson. There will be a graveside service for family and close friends at 1 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Okanogan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jean’s name to a military or law enforcement charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.