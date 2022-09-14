Jennifer ‘Jenni’ Rounds passed away Aug. 30, 2022, in the home shared with her daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren.
Jenni grew up in Wauconda, Wash. She lived life to the beat of her own drum, living and working in a variety of locations. She was a second mom and aunt to many. She didn't know a stranger. She had a servant heart and was one of the most resilient people you could know. She found great pleasure in tending her flower and food gardens at her home in Okanogan, Wash. She enjoyed long drives with her dad, family, and friends; playing cards; exploring new areas; swimming; and was an excellent bread baker like her Grandma Sue. Somehow, she knew just about everyone. She was a hard worker, able to do just about anything she set her mind to. She was fiercely loyal. The last pieces of advice she gave to Jacob and Athena just a week before passing, was that life was too short to hold onto regret, and that it's the little things in life that matter the most.
She is survived by her daughter, Athena, son-in-law Jacob; grandchildren, Daniel and Abigail; her mother, Judie Rounds; her father, Sonny Rounds and his wife Kathy; her sisters, Susan Rounds, Jan Kitterman, and Sally Hesse; her nieces and nephews, Sonny, Amy, Jake, Kati, Lynzi, Trey, and their families; as well as many cousins, family members, and close friends. Don't worry about Jenni, in her words--she's "Just peachy”.
A celebration of life will be held in her honor at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the home of John and Jan Kitterman in Tonasket.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.