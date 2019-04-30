Jeremy “Buddah” White, 40, of Omak, Wash., passed away April 5, 2019. He was born Feb. 14, 1979 to Vickey and Larry White Sr. of Omak.
He lived in Omak until he was six and then moved to Okanogan, Wash., where he grew up and went to school. After school he moved back to Omak.
He loved to ride his 4-Wheeler, collect Hot Wheels and car audio.
He is survived by his parents Larry Sr. and Vickey White; two brothers, Larry Jr. and Josh; and one sister, Casey; three nephews, three nieces; numerous aunts and uncles; and his girlfriend.
He was preceded in death by two grandmothers, Alice Pharr and Ruth White; and three aunts.
Jeremy didn’t want a service, so we had a Celebration of Life BBQ, April 14, 2019 at Eastside Park in Omak where his family and about 150 of his friends joined to remember him.
