On Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, Jessie May (Conklin) Barnes, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 95.
Jessie was born May 12, 1926, in Olivet, Kans. to Erwin and Rita (Ellis) Conklin. In 1940, the Conklin’s moved their family west to Omak, Wash. During the war years, given the shortage of manpower, Jessie and her siblings were indoctrinated to the apple orchards, as the schools were closed for the harvest. She married the love of her life, Wayne Fredrick Barnes of Brewster, Wash. in 1944 raising two daughters, Glenda and Linda.
In 1947, after Wayne was discharged from the U.S. Army, he took a job in the pervasive logging industry. This entailed living on or near the cut sites in logging camps and Jessie was right there by her husband’s side, becoming the cook and den mother for the rugged lumberjacks. There she learned to make do with little, having no running water or electricity.
As well as being a loving wife and mother, to say Jessie was a hands-on gal, would be putting it mildly. She would become proficient in gardening and was no stranger to a hammer and saw, engaging in various home construction projects over the years and building furniture with Wayne; she was a talented seamstress making much of her children’s clothes early on, as well as a gifted artist. She was a loyal friend, and her friends were many, alas, outliving almost all of them. Her life with Wayne saw them living in Oregon, California and Arizona, but Omak was always home, returning here when Wayne retired.
Jessie was preceded in death by her father, Erwin; mother, Rita; and husband Wayne. She is survived by her daughters, Glenda and Linda, their children, and grandchildren; brother, Jimmy; sister, Judy; and a multitude of nephews and nieces, including beloved Judy Lynn (a godsend), Punky and their respective families.
The family has chosen to forego a traditional funeral; however, for anyone wishing to pay their respects, there will be a public gathering at the Okanogan City Cemetery at 1:00 pm, Saturday, May 14, 2022.
