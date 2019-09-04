December 16, 1932 – August 24, 2019
Joanne Hilton passed away peacefully at the Franciscan Hospice House in University Place, Wash., Aug. 24, 2019.
Joanne was born on a small farm near Junction City, Ore. She attended business college after high school, but it wasn’t long before she caught the eye of a young Air Force GI from St Ignatius, Mont., who was in the area visiting his sister.
Joanne married Al Hilton Aug. 4, 1952, and they immediately began a lifetime of travel with their growing family. They were stationed at many places in the U.S. and overseas, including Massachusetts, Mississippi, California, Alaska, Utah and Taiwan. After 20 years in the Air Force, they returned to Oregon to build their dream home, but Al got the roaming bug again and he took a job with FAA and moved the family to Granite Falls and then Kent, Wash. He retired for good in 1985 and they moved to their property on Green Lake Rd., Okanogan, Wash., enjoying the central Washington life for many years. Al passed away in 2001 but Joanne stayed on, enjoying her cats, flowers, swimming in her pool daily, and feeding the birds and deer. The wildfires of 2015 destroyed her house and swimming pool, but she was determined to rebuild (and did).
Joanne was preceded in death by her husband; and three children, Verne, Cindy and Dawn Rochon. She is survived by her children, Susan, Cheryl Hoyt (husband Nick), Gwen, David (wife Kammie), Debbie Powell (husband Bruce); grandchildren, Kristin Rochon, Justin and Clayton Hilton, Amanda and Ashley Powell; and great-granddaughter, Justice Rochon Simon – and, of course, Joanne’s three cats, Odie, Mel and Taz.
Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Ore. If inclined, donations may be made to either Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter, 4 Spring Coulee Rd, Okanogan, WA 98840, or the Franciscan Foundation, 2901 Bridgeport Way West, University Place, WA 98466.
