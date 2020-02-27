John Ferrel, 88, of Omak, Wash., went home to see his Lord and Savior Jan. 23, 2020. His son, Dan, by his bedside till his father passed.
John was born in Spokane Wash., May 11, 1931, followed by two siblings, a girl and a boy. When they were very small their mother became very ill and passed away. They were placed into several foster homes. After John graduated High School, he attended a Bible College for a while. He then joined the U.S. Army and spent time in the Korean War. John also spent time working at Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing.
By this time, he had two sons. John continued to work at the shipyard for 20 years.
After retiring he moved back to Washington to be closer to his folks and worked at the Bremerton shipyards. After retiring from Bremerton, John decided to do some traveling. On his way to Tonasket to visit his nephew, Dave Hanna, John stopped to visit his former pastor at the Omak Assembly of God. It was there he met his present wife, Doris (Shatto) Smith. In a course of time John moved to Omak and was married to Doris.
John leaves behind Doris, his beloved wife and partner of 21 years; his two sons; and four grandchildren. Plus, two children that he inherited from Doris.
One of John's ministries was using Charlie, the Puppet, at Apple Springs and Regency to spread the Gospel. After each service John would take Charlie around to each person to say hi.
John loved the Lord with all his heart and was always happy to let people know how much the Lord meant to him. He loved giving to the work of the Lord.
A Memorial service will be at 11a.m., Sunday, March 15 at the Omak 1st Assembly of God, 15 East Bartlett. All that knew and loved John are all welcomed. A luncheon will follow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.