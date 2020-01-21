1944-2020
John Gardner, 75, a longtime Okanogan, Wash. resident, volunteer fireman, and U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran passed away Jan. 10, 2020 in Wenatchee, Wash. He was born May 16, 1944 to Arthur Lee and Edna Fae Gardner in Morton, Wash. and moved to Okanogan in 1959 when he was 15.
John is survived by two sons, Bill Gardner and Rick (Mardi) Bowers both of Okanogan; two daughters, Debbie and Rebecca, of Tacoma, Wash.; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, PJ (Leroy) Johnson, of Tonasket, Wash., and Sally Galster, of Vancouver, Wash.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; a daughter, Kimberly; two sisters, Nancy and Sandy; two brothers, Tom and Rod; and both his parents. A service will be held in the spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.