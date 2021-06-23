1929-2021
John T. Fancher of Quincy, Wash., better known as "Jick", passed away June 14, 2021, one month shy of 92 years old. He was born in Tonasket, Wash., July 14, 1929 to Robert and Wanda Fancher. He was raised on the family cattle ranch known as the Pilot Wheel Ranch. In 1945, at the age of 16, Jick and 10 other young men from the Tonasket/Oroville area were asked to go on a trip to Poland on a Victory ship with a load of 700 bred draft mares to help the Polish people recover from the devastation of World War II.
He graduated from Tonasket High School, attended WS College and Eastern Washington College of Education where he met his future wife, Helen. They were married in 1950, and had three children: Scott, (Denise), Don, (Diane), and Nancy Fancher Connelly (Pat), six grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. The family continued to ranch and log in Okanogan County until the 1970s when Jick bought a feedlot in the Quincy/George area, naming it Three Toed Feedlot. The family moved to the area to operate the feedlot and trucking business until 2004, when they sold out and Jick retired.
While still in Tonasket, Jick was very active in Cattlemen's organizations, holding all the offices
including being president of the Okanogan County and Washington State Cattlemen's Associations. He also served on the National Forest Service Advisory Board, the State Grazing Advisory Board, National Public Lands Council, as well as the Okanogan County Fair Board. He was one of the early founders of the sport of "Cow Cutting", on his beautiful half Arab ''Tonasket", winning many times. He was also an avid Trap Shooter, winning many trophies, and is a past president of the Tonasket Gun Club. He was a past Master of the Tonasket Masonic Lodge, a 32nd degree Mason, and a Shriner. And, he was a current member of the Quincy Moose Lodge, where he leaves many wonderful friends. In 1951, Jick bought a portable rope tow, and along with several friends started the Sitzmark Ski area between Tonasket and Oroville, which is still being used and has been considerably expanded by local friends. In the 1980's, Jick bought a boat for salmon fishing, and enjoyed hosting many friends, mostly in Canadian waters,
with Port Hardy being the favorite destination.
Jick is survived by his wife, Helen at the home; three children; five of the six grandchildren; and the
nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; his three siblings, Roberta Fancher Coon, Bill Fancher, and Nell Fancher Lukins; granddaughter, Theresa Fancher Newton; and too many wonderful friends.
At his request, there will be no services. Should you wish to do so, Jick would be honored to have
contributions to the Shiner's Hospital in Spokane, or Guide Dogs for the Blind, in San Rafel,
California, or certainly the charity of your choice.
Happy trails Jick!
Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com.
Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.
At his request, there will be no services
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.