Jonathan Leo Millard was born Dec. 11, 1957, in Omak, Wash., and passed away suddenly Sept. 21, 2022.
He spent his early years in Okanogan, Wash., until moving with his family to East Omak in 1966. Jon was a proud Eastsider, graduating from Omak High School in 1977 and going on to work for Omak Wood Products for 21 years. After the mill closed, Jon enrolled at Wenatchee Valley College Omak and completed a degree in business.
Jon was a jack-of-all-trades. You name it and Jon could do it – and if he couldn’t, he would learn how. He became a professional photographer, taking pictures of everything from weddings, graduation pictures, quinceañeras to county fairs and rodeos, including the National Finals rodeos. He was a longtime member of the Loop Loop Ski patrol. He held a pilot’s license and took great enjoyment in flying his blue Cessna. He loved traveling. In recent years, he explored Utah and the American Southwest, as well as parts of South America. Jon dearly loved Ecuador.
As if this wasn’t enough to keep him busy, he loved riding his horses and his BMW motorcycles, biking, kayaking, camping, concerts, sewing, gardening, and working on anything mechanical. His collection and knowledge of old cars, motorcycles, recumbent bikes, etc., was incredible. Brilliant, talented, witty, and adventurous, Jon could take part in any discussion from world events and politics to local history. He was proud of his tribal heritage and the fact that he came from chief lineage.
More than anything, though, Jon was famous for his ability to tease people. No one was better at telling a totally made-up story with a straight face. Family and friends quickly learned to take everything with a grain of salt – or better yet, a complete saltshaker. We will greatly miss the humor that kept us all on our toes.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Millard and Corrine Evon LaCourse; and his brother, Sergeant Louis Millard. He is survived by his sisters, Livia Millard, Milinda Millard and Punky St. Paul, all of Omak; as well as his niece, Mauricia Garcia; and nephews, Levi Brotherton, Louis Brotherton and Josh Millard; his partner, Kris Kauffold; and his best friend, Arnie Campbell also survives him. A memorial service will be held later in October. We will miss him greatly.
