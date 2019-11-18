Joreen Alberta Hunter Grosvenor

1928-2019
Joreen (Jerri) Grosvenor succumbed to congestive heart failure Oct. 7, 2019 at Mid-Valley Hospital, in Omak, Wash. She was two weeks shy of her 91st birthday.
Jerri was born in Crystal, N.D. in 1928 to Russell and Muriel Hunter. Her family left Crystal in
late 1942 and eventually landed in Bremerton, Wash. Following the war, she literally married the boy next door, Gordon Grosvenor in 1947. They had three sons: Gregory, Christopher Paul and Reed.
For the next 30 years she traveled across the country several times in support of Gordon's career as a pilot. Her first trip was by car to Texas and Alabama from Seattle with two brats and a ten-day-old baby. This was 1956: a time of many unpaved roads, few motels and no disposable diapers.
As a loving mother and wife, she somehow found time to become the President of PTA, to give coffee klatsches for rising political stars and to work as a bookkeeper for the Washington State Liquor Control Board, where she become one of the first women assistant managers of a state store.
In 1976, she and Gordon retired to a small orchard in Okanogan, Wash. where they were both active in the community. She was one of the founding members of the Second Sunday Book Club. She also traveled to Europe, Alaska and Hawaii several times.
Perhaps the best memory the family has of her is that she was a tireless reader. Her house was always filled with books and magazines and there were few topics of the day she wasn't well versed in.
Gordon, her husband of 69 years, predeceased her in 2016. She is survived by three sons; two daughters-in-law; and her Kindle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.