1959-2019
Joseph L. Davidson, 59, of Okanogan, Wash. passed away peacefully in his home April 30, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Joe was born July 17, 1959 in Omak, Wash. to Travis Sr. and Juanita Davidson. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Diane; his four children, Mike, Jarod (wife, Angela), Lauren and Rachel (husband, John); two stepdaughters, Ashley (husband, Diego) and Tarra; twelve wonderful grandchildren; two grand-dogs; siblings, Travis Jr, Darlene, John, Elsie, and Alvis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by both his parents; brothers, Rodger and James; and sister, Dolly.
Joe was an avid fisherman and a master hunter who spent as much time as he could in the outdoors and always brought home the biggest fish or the largest buck. Joe would often mix his two favorite things in life and take his grandkids into the outdoors with him, even spending some of his last days on this earth teaching his granddaughters the right way to cast a fishing pole. Joe took the biggest pride in his family and being the best husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Joe was a type of person who would drop everything he was doing and come to the rescue at a moments notice. Joe was a very active in the local addition and recovery groups and took great pride in mentoring and guiding young souls on their journey through sobriety and make many good friends along the way. Joe will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved him, and while we wish we had many more years with him, his family in Heaven needed a new fishing buddy. His Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.