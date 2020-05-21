1940-2020
Joyce Juanita Boyle, 79, passed away at her home on March 28, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born in Nevada City, California on October 25, 1940 to Walter and Barbara Johnson. She was a resident of Marana, Arizona. · Joyce grew up in Sacramento, California. She graduated from Norte del Rio High School in 1958. In 1959, she married Maurice Joseph Boyle. Together they have four children: Robert Boyle, Terence Boyle, Patricia Waldman and Marie Anderson.
Joyce spent the next 20 years as an Air Force wife traveling with her husband from base to base which included 5 years in England. Joyce was always very involved in her children's lives; from Boy and Girls Scouts, PTA, her church and volunteer work throughout her community.
She was always there to serve and help others; whether it was collecting clothes for victims of the Alaska earthquake, buying shoes for a child in the Head Start program or taking food to a sick neighbor. Her family and friends describe her as the most selfless, compassionate, giving person God ever put on this earth. Joyce touched people wherever she went. She truly loved people and felt there was good in everyone.
As her children grew up, Joyce pursued her own career and worked in many different areas. After her husband's retirement in 1977 the family settled in Omak, Washington where again Joyce was very active in her community. She served on the Omak City Council and in 1984 was awarded "Business Person of the Year" for her work and success with the Diet Center. Joyce and Maurice left Washington State in 1990 and moved to Arizona.
Joyce was a devoted wife, loving mother, wonderful friend and an exceptional person. She loved her country and her Lord. She will be remembered most for her enormous heart, big smile and greeting everyone with a hug. God is lucky to have this angel.
She survived by her husband Maurice J. Boyle of sixty plus years, her 4 children: Robert (Kelly) Boyle of Las Vegas, Nevada; Terence (Elmira) Boyle of Washington DC; Patricia (Steven) Waldman of Marana, Arizona; Marie (Michael) Anderson of Bellevue Washington; thirteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; and a brother Edward Johnson of California.
She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Barbara Johnson, a brother Leroy Johnson and a her sister Karen Johnson. The family is planning a memorial for later this year.
