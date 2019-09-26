1939-2019
Judith Lewis passed away peacefully in her home Sept. 17, 2019. Judith was born Dec. 7, 1939 in South Dakota, to Faye Castlow and Emil Bauman. She married the love of her life, Robert Lewis, in 1960. They lived in Omak, Wash. for the first five years, where they had Wendy and Rob. They then moved to Lewiston, Idaho where Sharon and Kathy were born. In 1970, they moved to Healy, Alaska where they enjoyed 20 years raising their family. They moved back to Omak in 1990 to the house that Robert Lewis grew up in. In December of 1992 she was reunited with her daughter Kirby.
She loved flowers and was an avid gardener. She also loved to read and crochet. Her greatest love was her family. She would do whatever she could for them and always enjoyed having them around.
She is survived by her five children, Kirby (Randy) Dreger, Wendy Oakman (Anthony Emerson), Rob (Teri) Lewis, Sharon (John) King, and Kathy Lewis; 16 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She will be loved and missed by all.
We would also like to thank Dr. Jules Sleiman for his excellent care with our mother.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
