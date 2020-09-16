Judith Maxine Caveness (Webster, Stone, Hutchinson)

Born Nov. 16, 1938. Age 81.
Judy quietly died, surrounded by loving family at Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak, Wash. on Sept. 10, 2020 after long illnesses.
She was a lifelong resident of Washington State, with almost all of it in Okanogan County. She worked for Leisure Village Motel then Kentucky Fried Chicken for many years. She was known best by friends and family for her various salads, cookies, and naughty desserts. She loved to cook and make people happy with her gifts of food. She had a wicked sense of humor that followed her individual way of thinking. She loved spending time with friends and family over the years doing many activities and outings including: dancing at The Key (in the 1960s), playing softball, watching baseball/softball and keeping score for the games, camping, picnicking, and playing Rook (card game) while enjoying whiskey sours. She bred Boston Terriers and loved every puppy until it went to its forever home. In her recent years she enjoyed her dogs, watching old westerns and holding hands with her loving husband Ervin, whom she called her “knight in shining armor”.
She is survived by husband, Ervin Caveness; sister, Jeannie Hicks; son, Robert (Donna) Stone; daughters, Deanne (Randy) Nielsen, Kristi (Scott) Sinnett, Laurie (Larry) Miller, and Sheri Dee (Mike) Jones; step- children, Ray Caveness, Lois Bertram, Brenda Webster, James Caveness, George Webster, Pam King, and Mark Webster; grandchildren, Heather, Dora, Joel, Jason, Roberta, Sarah, Brad, Anthony, Casey, Charlie, and Samanda; and numerous step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and those that were considered part of the family although not always related.
Judy was preceded in death by parents, Otis and Maxine; second husband, Archie; brother, Jerry; granddaughter, Heidi; grandson, Westen; and many other special people who undoubtedly met her when she arrived in heaven.
Special thank you to Karla Stagg for being actively involved in the difficult situations and for being the “favorite daughter”.
More special thank yous to Frontier Health Hospice for their care during the last few months; Mid-Valley Hospital nursing staff on duty the night of her passing for a respectful and loving journey; and Dr. Sleiman and the staff of Mid-Valley Clinic for their wonderful care for many years.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a future time. The family would love to hear your stories on Facebook Page Memories of our Mama Judy.
