June Kiedrowski

1935-2020
June Taylor Kiedrowski was born June 21, 1935 in Rison, Ark. to her parents George Samuel Taylor and Emma Susan Woods Taylor. Her family moved to Okanogan County in 1945. June graduated from Omak High School. She worked as a telephone operator. She also worked as a clerk at Sears Catalog in Omak and at Mid-Valley Hospital.
June married the love of her life, Art Kiedrowski on October 15, 1955.
She was the last Charter Member of the Okanogan Faith Missionary Baptist Church.
June is survived by her children, David Kiedrowski; and Diane Gilmer; five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; her sister, Becie Knabe, of Everett, Wash.; and her brother, Bill Taylor, of Olympia, Wash.
June was preceded in death by her husband in 2014; her sister, Winona Robles; and her parents.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel, 2547 Elmway, Okanogan, WA 98840. A graveside service will be held immediately after at Omak Memorial Cemetery.
