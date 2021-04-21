Justin Lambert

January 15, 1989 – April 6, 2021
Justin was called home unexpectedly in Seattle, Wash., he was survived by his mother, Tammy Lambert; siblings, Amanda Carmack, Stephanie Lambert, Joey Lambert; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Justin was a self-taught computer and phone repairman. He was talented at drawing and loved music. He valued his friends and loved his family. He will be missed dearly, and he was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was preceded in death by his father, James Lambert’ uncle, Danny Browning; great-grandmother, Hellen Christensen who were waiting with open arms.
Services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel, 2547 Elmway St, Okanogan, WA. A potluck will follow at Okanogan Church of the Nazarene, across the street form Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.