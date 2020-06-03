1953-2020
Kathleen Sue Range, 66, of Tonasket, Wash., died May 28, 2020 at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, Wash.
Kathy was born in Tillamook, Ore. Nov.2, 1953 to Robert and Patricia Krell. She moved with her family to Tonasket, Wash. in 1962. She graduated from Tonasket High School in 1971. After graduation, she attended the University of Washington and Shoreline Community College receiving a degree in Medical Records. Kathy married Vaughn Range on June 29, 1974. They had two children, Kristina and Aaron. Kathy worked at North Valley Hospital for 38 years and retired to assist her husband with their company Range Excavation. Some of Kathy’s favorite actives included working in her yard, reading, taking long walks with friends and vacations with her family. Kathy fought a courageous battle against brain cancer for 7 ½ years. She had a strong faith in God, supportive family, loving friends and praying church family by her side.
She is survived by her husband, Vaughn Range; children Kristina (John) Ellis and Aaron (Ashley) Range; brothers, Kenneth Krell and Rick Krell; and two grandchildren, Hunter and Wyatt Ellis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Patricia Krell; and brother, Randy Krell.
A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday June3, 2020 on the lawn of the Tonasket Free Methodist Church with Pastor Ryan Wilson and Pastor Ron Wise officiating. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.
