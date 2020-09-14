November 30, 1942 - April 27, 2020
Kelly Irving Behymer was born Nov. 30, 1942 in Omak Wash., passed away April 27, 2020 after a brief battle with Alzheimer’s and dehydration at age 77.
He is survived by his wife Josefina and their daughter, Niki Nelson and grandchildren, Hannah and Wyatt.
He served in the air force and the air national guard and retired in Coupeville, WA Whidbey Island.
He loved books, magazines and video of all kinds with passion and avid collector of military memorabilia. He would go out, dragged his chair to watch the aerial jets doing their practice from the base near us, he quipped, no need to pay to watch these planes.
He once was regarded by an employer, as everyone’s model for an employee. He was a very simple, quiet, gentle giant and very personable man.
We were married for 40 years. We will miss him very much.
