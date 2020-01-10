1946-2020
Kenneth George Duke was born July 12, 1946 in Omak, Wash. to James and Clarice Duke. Ken graduated from Okanogan High School in 1965, after which he went on to work for the Department of Transportation where he spent many years taking care of the North Cascade Highway system. After retirement from the DOT, Ken worked at Lees & Duke Excavation alongside family members.
Ken was a dedicated supporter of Okanogan High School athletics and frequently attended home and away games. He loved the outdoors, camping, and riding his four wheeler on the back roads above Conconully.
Ken passed away in Spokane, Wash. on January 4, 2020.
Ken was preceded in passing by his mother, Clarice; father, James; brother, Keith; granddaughter, Kylee, and his son, Christopher Duke. Ken is survived by two daughters, Heather Long and Hillary Linklater; five grandchildren; his brother, Stan; and many much, loved nieces and nephews.
A service and reception will be scheduled for later this spring and will be posted in the Chronicle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.