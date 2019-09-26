Kenny Cunnigham

1943-2019
Kenny Cunningham went home with Jesus Sept. 11, 2019. He was born Dec. 27, 1943 in Tonasket, Wash. to Gwen and Ernest Cunningham. Kenny lived most of his life in Washington State except for the five years he was a cook in the U.S. Air Force during Viet Nam. He enjoyed playing cribbage, riding his motorcycle and a good John Wayne movie. In 1979, he married Terri Johnston. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Edna, Peg and Glenda; one brother Bill; and a child, John Wayne Cunningham. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday Oct 12, 2019 at Community Presbyterian Church, 9 Birch St. S., Omak. There will be a potluck after the service. The church will provide the ham, rolls and cake.
