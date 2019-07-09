1931-2019
Larry Ray Philmon was 88-years young when he passed away in Okanogan Wash., May 9, 2019 with his wife Dorothy by his side. Larry was diagnosed with Melanoma cancer in October 2018. Larry remained positive, enjoying family and visitors, recalling stories of past good times and bad, humor and heart break, until finally succumbing to the disease. Larry radiated an atmosphere of acceptance for his condition which comforted his wife and family.
Larry’s life began in the small town of Warren, Texas, the first of six children born to Armoulia (Mote) and Vada Philmon. Larry would always say “down south” when referring to where he grew up, however he recalls spending very little time in any one place as a youngster, never completely able to call one place home, as his father, a construction worker, followed jobs working to provide for the family wherever he could. For young Larry this meant picking up and moving often and at any time of the year. Struggling to keep up with his academics, Larry dropped out of high school at the age of 17 in Lake Charles, La. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1947. After completing boot camp at Wichita Falls, Texas he was sent to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida where he began training as a Radio Specialist. He was then transferred to Biloxi, Miss. where he was finally able to complete his high school education and proudly received his diploma. Following completion of his Air Force Radio School where he specialized in “coding”, he was deployed to the Philippines during the Korean War for two years. After returning state side he was assigned to the 760thAircraft Control and Warning (AC&W) Squadron’s radar site near Colville, Wash. as a Staff Sargent overseeing operations. Larry served his country six years in this capacity and was honorably discharged in 1954.
While serving at the AC&W radar site Larry met and married Nora (Rappe) in 1952 in Colville, Wash. Eventually the couple moved to Spokane, Wash. where he continued his education at Eastern Washington University. While going to college he worked as a truck driver to support his then growing family and paying for his education. Truck driving entailed middle of the night deliveries all around eastern Washington delivering goods and products such as milk and movies to the small towns west of Spokane. It kept him up at night but afforded him time to attend his classes during the day. This he kept up until attaining his teaching degree in 1960, accepting a teaching position and moving the family to the Okanogan valley. Larry and wife Nora remained married until 1980.
Larry spent his entire teaching career with the Okanogan School District (1960-1986). He remained a committed teacher of seventh and eighth grade Math, Science and English and enjoyed many years coaching the tennis team. He often “joked” that the toughest students he ever had were his own kids (well, he told us he was joking but we imagine that it was quite true…)
Larry was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying family and friends while snow skiing at the Loup Loup (on Walt’s Woody skis equipped with leather lace boots and spring tension bindings…), bird hunting (Chukars and Pheasant mostly…), camping and horseback riding in the back country. He was a strong supporter and member of the NRA and served on the Okanogan Sheriff posse.
Larry and Dorothy (Schneider) wed in 1983. After retiring from teaching he started his small business, “Philmon’s Construction”. In this way he helped many people in and around the Okanogan with remodeling, cabinetry, plumbing and small building projects. Larry enjoyed designing and building custom projects and furniture from wood including decks, tables and chairs. He enjoyed this work immensely and kept it up over 18 years, retiring from his business in 2004. Even after formally retiring, he was often asked to help his family with projects of which he always said yes. We will always cherish the pieces he built for us.
Larry and Dorothy became Good Sam’s Club Charter members where they would spend summer months camping and exploring much of the pacific northwest countryside. He and Dorothy were often Wagon-Masters where they volunteered numerous hours organizing functions for the group. He made many lifelong friends within the Good Sam’s Club. Larry always enjoyed the outdoors and raised his children to appreciate the same. Very few weekends passed without camping and or travel to some far away place or exploring some remote area.
He will be greatly missed having helped and positively influenced so many through his life time of generosity. Larry helped wherever he could and gave willingly of his time and creative talents. He was a very devoted father, husband, teacher, outdoorsman and craftsman.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nancy Lee; and nephew, Larry Dennis. Larry is survived in life by his wife, Dorothy Mae (of 35 years); his daughters, Dianna Kay and Sharon Louise; sons, Dennis Ray and Leslie Allan; step-daughters, Janice Elaine (Biram) and Sandy Lee (Hendrickson); sisters, Shirley Ann and Wanda Sue; brothers, Armond Royce “Buddy” and Jim Arthur “Jimmy”; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, both his own and of his step-family.
The family extends a special Thank You to Frontier Home Health and Hospice of Omak. Your staff provided for such exceptional support.
A memorial date will be announced at a later date. His ashes will be buried in the family gravesite in Okanogan Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.