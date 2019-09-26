1939-2019
Lawrence “Larry” L. Stevens passed away Sept. 1, 2019 at Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak, Wash. He was born Dec. 22, 1939 to Pauline and Lester Stevens. Larry graduated from Okanogan High School in 1957. He started working as box boy in Safeway in high school.
Larry married Carol Meyers in Omak in 1959, they had two sons, Tracy and Tony. Carol passed away when Tracy was 7 and Tony was 4. Larry married Bev Wagg in 1968, they had one son, Dennis. Bev also had a previous son, Doug Wagg, to complete the family.
Larry continued working for Safeway on a move to Spokane, Wash, where he became manager. He was transferred to Sandpoint, Idaho to manage the Safeway there.
Later, Larry and Bev moved back to Omak where they had the Wards Catalogue Store, when Wards closed their catalog stores Larry ran the Gull Oil Gas Station in Omak and a gas station in Tonasket, Wash.
Larry married Lois Kober. Later he worked for Trancare, which he really enjoyed.
Larry and his family enjoyed boating in Omak Lake and Sandpoint. He also enjoyed camping, playing cards, old cars and senior center meals.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and Lester; his first wife, Carol; and wife, Lois. He is survived by sons, Tracy of Mt. Vernon, Wash., Tony of Bremerton, Wash., Dennis of Bonney Lake, Wash, and Doug of Bremerton; sisters, Marjorie (Harlan) Tverberg, and Janet (Jim) Cottier of Spokane. Larry is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins; and five grandchildren; Larry’s faithful German Shepherd dog, Kyra, passed away a day before him.
Larry requested there be no memorial services.
