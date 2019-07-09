1949-2019
Leanne Grace (Leifer) Whitener, 70, of Omak, Wash., passed away April 17, 2019. She was born Feb. 22, 1949, in Everett, Wash. to Gale and Betty Leifer.
Leanne was raised in Marysville, Wash. on a strawberry farm where she had many adventures and made memories with her cousins. She graduated from Marysville Pilchuck High School. Leanne worked for years with her parents and siblings at the family business, Parkway Nursing Home. Leanne raised her four daughters, teaching them the value of hard work, the art of cooking, the love of gardening, and the importance of family. She finished her professional life at Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition, where she worked tirelessly to improve opportunities for seniors and also served on the Omak City Council. She married John (BJ) Whitener in 2010 and they enjoyed traveling, riding their motorcycle, and spending time with friends and family. She will be remembered for her engaging personality, beautiful smile, wit, courage, and
She is survived by her husband, BJ Whitener, of Omak; her mother, Betty Leifer-Peeler, of Colville, Wash.; daughters, Heidi Stone (Chris) of Post Falls, Idaho; Brooke Steele, of Marysville, Brandi Flugel (Tracy) of Colville, and Cadi Gabel (Trent) of Seattle, Wash.; step-children, Danielle Whitener (Randy) of Newhall, Jabe Whitener of Seattle, and Joshua Whitener (Jolene) of Kamilche, Wash.; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Marnee Ande (Tony) of Tonasket, Wash.; and brother, Clare Leifer (Melodie) of Lake Stevens, Wash. She was preceded in death by her father, Gale Leifer.
A memorial service for Leanne will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Squaxin Island Tribe Museum in Shelton, Washington.
