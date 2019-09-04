1946-2019
Leola “Sue” D. Houtz, 73 of Omak, Wash. passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home Aug. 11, 2019. Sue was born March 18, 1946 in Sweet Springs, Mo.
In her teen years she went to live with her loving and caring parents, Charles and Arline Behrent in Omak. She attended school in Omak. She met Orval Keith Houtz and they were married April 16, 1965. They raised two children together, LeaDee Corbin and LeRoy Houtz, both of Omak. Sue worked as a house cleaner for many years, later she drove for Tran-Care. Sue and Keith enjoyed motorcycle rides and were members of the Over 40 Motorcycle Club.
She is survived by her husband, Orval Keith Houtz, of Omak; her daughter, LeaDee Corbin; son, LeRoy and daughter-in-law Shelly, Houtz; grandchildren, Ricki (Jake) Kulawinski, of Plains, Mont., Troy Markel, of Omak, Christopher Houtz, of Omak, and Cody Houtz, of Vancouver, Wash.; eight great-grandchildren, Briauna, Lacey, Scott, Trinity, Domanik, Marion, Zachariah and Jeremiah; her sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Floyd Covey, of Omak; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Brenda Behrent, of Omak; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and John Keys, of Centralia, Wash.; sister, Midge Sorenson, of Arizona; sister, Sherry duPra' of Arizona; and brother, Dale Friedley, of Arizona.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Arline Behrent; son in-law, Randy Corbin; and one great-grandson, Kamern.
She didn't wish to have a memorial service. A celebration of life potluck will be planned for later.
