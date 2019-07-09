1948-2019
Lester Alvin Allen, 70, of Omak, Wash. passed away April 29, 2019 at Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak, Wash.
He was born Aug. 26, 1948 in Tonasket, Wash. to Vernon and Nona Allen. He was raised in Ellisforde, Wash.
He married Shirley Morgan Nov. 6, 1972 together they had two daughters, Sheila Ann Olson, of Ashcroft, B.C., and Jenny Lee Allen of Cache Creek, B.C. The separated Aug. 13, 1984 and divorced March 16, 1993.
He then married Norma Espinosa Sagarino July 2, 1993 together they had one son, Noel Micheal Allen of Omak.
Lester served in the U.S. Army for one year, 11 months, and 26 days. He also farmed, and worked for Apple Warehouse in Ellisforde, Wash., driving apple truck. He also worked in orchards in Riverside. Lester loved having his family around and enjoyed their company.
Lester leaves three children, daughter, Sheila Olson (Malcolm), of Ashcroft, B.C.; daughter, Jenny Allen of Cache Creek, B.C.; and son, Noel Allen (Desha) of Omak; two sisters, Verna Mae Elliott, of Yakima, Wash.; and Dorothy Mowan (Dean), of Combs, Ark. three grandchildren, Chaylene Morgan (Taylor), of Williams Lake, B.C., Daytona Retasket, of Cache Creek, B.C., Ocean Morgan of Cache Creek, B.C.; and Whyatt of Omak; two great-grandchildren, Cohen Fletcher and Kayson Fletcher of Williams Lake, B.C.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Allen (2015); his parents, Vernon Allen (1987) and Nona Allen (2007); and his brothers, Orville Allen (2018) and Dennis Allen (2013).
Lester never liked being the center of attention and per his wishes there will be no service or memorial.
