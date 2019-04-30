Lewis Allen, 83, of Malott, Wash. passed away April 17, 2019 with his daughters by his side.
Lewis Arlyn Allen (Lew) was born to Herbert and Lena Allen, May 19, 1935 in Pelican Rapids, Minn. He graduated Pelican Rapids High School in 1953 and started a job as an electrician. In 1957 he married the love of his life, Lois Allen (Roed). They moved to Washington State where Lewis worked at Boeing from 1961 to 1973. They moved to Wenatchee, Washington and they eventually moved to Malott in 1975 where he acquired "the farm". Lew started Ideal Electric in 1980 and worked throughout the Okanogan Valley until retirement, where he remained for the rest of his life.
Lew was known for his love of sports, especially baseball, motorcycles, hunting, fishing, horses and farming. In his later years he grew to love woodworking and gardening as well.
He is survived by his six children, Lee Ann Garcia (Allen), Lynn Allen, David Allen, Patti Jo McGrath (Allen), Richard Allen and Scott Allen. He was blessed with 15 grand children, 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Lew is predeceased by his parents Herbert and Lena Allen and wife, Lois Allen.
A Memorial celebration of his life will be this year, Saturday, July 20, 2019, on the farm at 378 Malott Eastside Rd., Malott, WA.
