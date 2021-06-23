Lillian Rogers

Lilian Rogers was born Nov 20 1932, in Okanogan, Wash.
Lillian grew up in Okanogan. Most of her childhood years were spent on her parent’s 128-acre dairy farm located up Salmon Creek. Her father and mother were George and Flora Thompson. She attended high school in Okanogan and was a member of the Okanogan Bull Dogs Cheerleading Squad as well as Majorette. She had a vivacious personality.
After high school Lillian moved to Seattle, Wash. with her husband, Donald Wax, and their three daughters, Rosaley, Deborah, and Penny.
Lillian was one of the best women bowlers in the sport. She went on to win the womens’ state championship in 1961.
Lillian met and married her second husband, Dick Rogers, in Seattle, and they were married 26 years. She retired from Boeing and she and Dick spent winters in Arizona where they had a home for 20 years.
Lillian is preceded in death by her husband, Dick Rogers; and her siblings, Frances, Walter, Raymond, Mary, Geraldine, George Jr, Margret, and Carol.
Lillian is survived by her brother, Mark Thompson; her children, Rosaley Morales, Debbie Peek and Penny Garcia; her five grandchildren, Corrie Canaday, Sean Peek, Joanna Morales, Sky Morales and Efrin Garcia; and her five great-grandchildren, William Peek, Wesley Peek, Jack Peek, Keaton Canaday, and Cole Canaday.
Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at Okanogan City Cemetery.
