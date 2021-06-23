1950-2021
Linda Lou Van Brunt, 71, Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Auntie passed away Friday afternoon, June 11, 2021 from her Grand Coulee, Wash. home. Linda entered this world Sunday, January 22, 1950 in Nespelem, Wash. to the home of Clifford James and Evelyn Waggoner-Van Brunt. A 1968 graduate of Brewster High School in Brewster, Wash., Linda went on to work as cosmetologist for various employers including fifteen years with J.C. Penney.
A member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville, Linda enjoyed going to Pow Wows…particularly looking forward to “hot” “fresh” Fry-Bread. All who were fortunate enough to visit Linda’s home quickly found that the coffee pot was always on and that she loved to cook. “If anyone went away from Linda’s house hungry…it truly was their own fault.” The wonderful dishes from her kitchen were not Linda’s only creative outlet; she also enjoyed crocheting and embroidery as well as putting together puzzles and watching movies.
Linda’s greatest love was always being part of her children and grandchildren’s lives, whether during a tent camp out at Frenchman’s Lake, Nev., teaching a granddaughter to drive a car or just sitting in her living room over a hot cup of coffee; Linda always took the time to really listen and be there in the moment for those she loved.
Predeceased by both of her parents and daughter, Michelle Greene, Linda’s legacy lives on through her two daughters, Sandee Bruker (David) and Tricia Orduna (Rufino); grandchildren, Clifford Bruker, Edward Bruker, Emilee Bruker, Izac Tilbury, Melissa Motter and Andrea Orduna; ten great-grandchildren; siblings, Yvonne Clark, Spike Van Brunt and Pat Van Brunt; and her nephews and nieces.
A family dressing and short service was Tuesday, June 15, 2021, followed by a graveside service in Monse Cemetery, Monse, Wash. where Linda was laid to rest.
Strate Funeral Home of Grand Coulee, WA is caring for the family.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.stratefuneral.com for Linda’s family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.