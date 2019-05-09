Lola “Deonne” Beeman

Deonne was born just about a mile south of Riverside, Wash. at home, Jan. 13, 1935. She died April 27, 2019. She was the fourth child of Roland and Doris Darling. Deonne grew up and graduated from Riverside High School with the other 11 kids in her class. Deonne married Jack Beeman in 1954. They had her only daughter, Joan Lee. They divorced after five years, then she married Charles (Bill Joyner) They made their home in Wenatchee, Wash., where she drove school bus and he was a policeman and auto mechanic for 25 years, until his death in 1989. In 1990, she finally got to be with the love of her life Chauncy (Bill) Beeman whom she had been engaged to back in high school. They got to share almost ten years before his death in 1999. Deonne had an amazing love for animals and rescued everything she could and fed all the rest.
Deonne is survived by her daughter, Joanie (Dan) Stanfield; her sister, Joretta Stone, of Tonasket, Wash.; brother, Dale (Pat) Darling, of Tonasket; grandchildren, Chrissy (Brad) Haag of Wenatchee and Katie Stanfield of Wenatchee; one great-grandchild, Emmalee Haag; and several very caring nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mom and dad; one sister, Jackie Pheasent; and all three husbands.
