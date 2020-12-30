1951–2020
Lonny Marvin Colbert, 69, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at home after a more than 20-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease and FTD Dementia. He was born to Wanita (Bolser) and Marvin Colbert on Oct. 1, 1951 in Tonasket, Wash. He grew up in the small ranching community of Chesaw, Wash. He attended Oroville High School and graduated in 1970. He later earned an Associate of Arts Degree from Spokane Falls Community College. He worked primarily as a warehouse manager in the electrical field until he was forced to retire due to his disability in 1996.
Since he was a teenager, he had a great passion for motorcycles and muscle cars, both working on them and driving them. He also had a great passion for science and science fiction, particularly Star Trek; he passed both these passions on to his two sons Matthew and Nicholas. He also loved baseball and particularly the Mariners and would frequently attend games at Safeco Field with his family until his disability made it too difficult. He cherished family vacations to the Washington and Oregon coasts.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 46 years, Judy; their two sons, Matthew (Amber) Colbert and Nicholas Colbert; his brother and best friend, Chris (Peggy) Colbert; his sister, Marna (Clark) Friend; two nieces; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and grand nephews. A memorial service will likely follow in the Spring or Summer of 2021. Donations may be made to Hospice of Spokane, who took excellent care of Lonny and the family over the final months of his life.
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.