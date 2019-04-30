Mabel Elizabeth (Carlson) Kelley

Mabel E. (Carlson) Kelley, 94, peacefully passed away March 14, 2019 at Crista Shores Assisted Living in Silverdale, Wash.
Mabel was born April 12, 1924 in Okanogan, Wash. to Carl and Anna Carlson. She graduated from Okanogan High School in 1942. While attending a dance at the Tunk Creek Grange, Mabel met the love of her life, Gerald C. Kelley. As soon as Gerald walked into the room in full military uniform, she told her sister “I’m going to marry him.” The two married in 1946, a marriage that would last until Gerald’s death in 2002.
In the early years Mabel was a stay at home mom. Her hobbies were embroidery, sewing, various crafts, baking and of course canning, making delicious jams and jellies.
Mabel and Jerry lived in Okanogan and then moved to Port Orchard, Wash. for 14 years returning permanently to Okanogan, in 1970. She then began her career working at the Okanogan County Assessor’s Office until her retirement.
Mabel was a proud member of the Eastern Star, Eagles and the Malott Grange.
Mabel is survived by her children, Patricia (Howard) Thompson, of Silverdale, Linda (Dwight) Copeland, Renton, Wash., Gerald (Senuen) Kelley, Great Falls, Mont., and Kellie (Bill) Conn, Okanogan. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Silverdale at Crista Shores Assisted Living on May 18, 2019.
Interment will be at Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens.
