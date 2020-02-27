1936-2020
Manuel Carrillo, 84, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Omak, Wash. He was born Jan. 28, 1936 in Douglas, Ariz. to Narciso and Rosalia (Milton) Carrillo.
He graduated from Orosi High School, Orosi, Calif. in 1954. He served in the U.S. Armed Forces from 1954-1957. He re-enlisted into the U.S. Air Force in 1962 and served one tour in Vietnam from 1965-66 before retiring in 1980. He then accepted a job with the Civil Service later in 1980 and worked 20 years at Norton, AFB and March AFB, California before retiring one last time.
Manuel was married to Jean Warner from 1964-1984.
Manuel enjoyed spending time with his family and friends; he had many interests including gardening, watching his favorite sports teams and playing cards.
Manuel is survived by his ex-wife Jean; five children, Larry (Karen), Levern (Bonita), Lonnie (Lois), Linda (Paul Woelper) and Lori (Deborah); five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Emma Sanchez and Margaret Rodriquez; many nephews, nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.
Dad, you and your smile will be missed very much by your family and friends.
Services will be at a later date in Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, Calif.
