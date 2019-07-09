1935-2019
Margaret “Peggy” Jingling passed away May 12, 2019 surrounded by family in her home in Conconully, Wash.
She was born March 15, 1935 in Pierre, S.D. to Harold and Erma (Starkey) Schemp.
She moved with her family to Washington State in 1946, living in Mount Vernon, Grandview and Omak. She graduated from Omak High School in 1953. She married Ken Andresen and they had three children. Michael and Barbara were born in England and Brian was born in Moses Lake, Wash. They were an Air Force Military family for a quarter of a century, spending many years in Europe.
Peggy married Leonard Jingling in 1989 and they made their home in Conconully. She was active in the community and the church (there is only one). She was a proud member of the Ladybugs, raising money for the fire department and serving a term as president. She enjoyed her garden, reading, crossword puzzles, snowmobiling and “Choir Practice”.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Leonard; sons, Michael Andresen and Brian (Karen) Andresen; daughter, Barbara Andresen and husband, Jim Baugh; stepdaughters, Tami (Ron) Vadnais and Dawn (Jason) Jessup; nephews, Ian Schemp, and Matt (Megan) Schemp; and brother, Gary Schemp.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Conconully Methodist Church. Lunch will follow.
