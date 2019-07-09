1939-2019
Marian Wanda (Ratajczak) Irwin, 79, passed away at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, Wash. May 18, 2019.
Marian aka “Mary Ann” (her stage name) Irwin was born July 23, 1939 in Ivanhoe, Minn., to Walter Stanley and Frances Joan (Citterman) Ratajczak. She and her mother and grandmother were born on the family farm that her great-grandparents built. Marian grew up on the family dairy farm.
Her parents Walter and Frances had a band named “Walter’s Gang” and Marian followed in their footsteps. Mary Ann joined her parent’s band and then started her own band by age 18 and began traveling. A few years later she met Stuart Allen Irwin.
She loved to tell the story of how Stu tried to talk to her, and she would “have none of it.” Stu’s band was breaking up, so he cleverly hired her band out from under her while keeping her on as lead singer and rhythm guitar. And so, started an inseparable relationship that blossomed into a 53-year marriage (June 20, 1961, Wilno, Minn.) and three children: Kay, David, and Dennis.
Marian loved to hunt, fish, and bowl. She was a great shot. She was also a talented archer who won trophies at many tournaments. She loved the forest and the mountains of Okanogan County, Washington and often said she wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. Marian also loved to garden and later won ribbons at the Okanogan County Fair for flowers, and canning.
Marian and Stu moved to Oroville, Wash. in 1968 and had a running gig at a bar there, and sometimes playing in other bars in the area. In 1975, after their contract was up, they decided to move to Omak, Wash., where they bought the Venture Inn, a very popular restaurant and bar. Working 18-hour days and being open six days a week, they sold the club in 1979 and went back to playing music.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stuart Irwin; her brother, Edward Ratajczak; and son-in-law, David Shafer.
She is survived by a daughter, Kay (David) Sexton, of Okanogan, Wash.; and two sons, David Irwin of Ashley, N.D.; and Dennis (Krista) Irwin of Omak; seven grandchildren, Tiffany Shafer, of Wenatchee; Brandon Shafer, of Smyrna, Ga.; Brad, Shaelyn, CamdenSamuel, Dane, and Kristopher Irwin; and four great-grandsons, Christian, Dallas, Nathaniel, and Benjamin, all of Omak. She is also survived by her brothers, Henry (Agnes) Ratajczak, of Fargo, N.D.; Marc (Sharon) Ratajczak, of Sabin, Minn.; Ervin (Sue) Ratajczak, of Fargo; her sister, Clara Sik, of Ivanhoe, Minn.; and MANY nieces and nephews.
Marian was a beautiful woman inside and out. And whenever anyone in the family had a problem, her wisdom helped all the family.
Visitation is Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and services will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel, 2547 Elmway St, Okanogan, WA. A graveside service will follow. Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
