1933-2020
Marion Waller (known to friends and family as Sandy or Wally), 86, of Okanogan, Wash. passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Regency Omak Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Omak, Wash. Wally was born Feb. 20, 1933 in Sandersville, Ga. to parents Crawford and Nina Waller. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, receiving his honorable discharge in 1953. He would later join the U. S. Army, receiving his honorable discharge in 1959. He received the Korean Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was always fond of his time spent in Sendai, Japan.
After his military service, he began to pursue auto engineering and radio broadcasting, eventually deciding on a career in auto mechanics. He owned several automotive businesses in Daytona and Jacksonville, Fla. During the 1970’s, he taught automotive mechanics at St. Augustine Technical Center.
In 1982, he moved across the United States to Okanogan, Wash. From 1982 until 1999, he owned and operated Wally’s Transmission in Okanogan. In the Pacific Northwest, he found great pleasure in horseback riding, spending time in the mountains, camping, boating, photography, drumming, motorcycling, and snowmobiling. He also loved to visit Florida and Georgia where he enjoyed many adventures with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Holly Waller; brother, Terry Waller (Rudy); daughters, Lisa Rowe (Brent), Renee Ownby, and Nora Kayser (Mark); son, Joseph Waller (Allysha Corscadden); step-children, Kim Williams and Larry Griffin; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Etoille Whittington, and Toni Cooke; and brothers, Robert Waller and C.W. Waller.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date in his beloved St. Augustine.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.