Martin “Marty” Duncan, 72, passed away Friday morning, March 5, 2019 in Grand Coulee, Wash. He was born Saturday, Sept. 28, 1946 in Los Angeles, Calif. to Edward and Patricia Duncan. While still very young, Marty moved with his family to Juneau in the “Territory of Alaska.” Growing up in that land known as “The Last Frontier,” nurtured Marty’s lifelong love of the wilderness. A true outdoorsman, Marty was never happier than when he was spending time hunting, fishing or just enjoying nature’s freedom. Sargent Martin Duncan, U.S. Army saw much of Europe in his capacity as personal driver for a Colonel. Following his honorable discharge, Marty worked on the Alaska Pipeline, was Maintenance Superintendent for a public school and Captain of the Volunteer Fire Department in Riverside, Wash. On Monday, Feb. 12, 1979, Marty received an early Valentine’s Day gift, when he married the former Carolyn “Sue” Airington in Reno Nev. All who were privileged to know Marty, quickly discovered a very “giving man” who truly enjoyed helping out neighbors. Marty loved donating his time and seemingly boundless skills in assisting anyone who was in need.
Marty’s legacy lives on through his wife and life’s partner of 40 years, Sue Duncan; daughter, Celeste Basuino (Bill), son, Carl Basuino (Cindy), grandchildren, Jonathan Basuino, Madison Basuino, Matthew Alvarez and Megan Alvarez and sister, Cheryl Klocke (Dave).
No services are scheduled at this time.
Marty’s family requests that any donations in his memory be sent to the charity of your choice.
Strate Funeral Home of Grand Coulee, Washington is assisting his family.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.stratefuneralhome.com for Marty’s family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.