1954-2021
Mary Ellen Suder passed away with her family by her side Oct. 9, 2021. Mary Ellen Taylor was born to James Taylor and Lois Erickson Aug. 28, 1954, in Colfax, Wash. She grew up in Benge, Washington with her mother, grandparents and sister and graduated from Washtucna High School. Shortly thereafter, she met her first husband. Together they had two children, Cassie and B.J.
She moved to Omak, Wash. in 1997 to be closer to her family, and there she settled, and met Ross Suder and married in 1999. She worked in Conconully for 17 years at the Sit n’ Bull Saloon, before buying her own restaurant, the Red Rock Saloon in 2016.
Mary lived her life to the fullest. Her family was most important to her. She enjoyed traveling, Harley rides, trips to the mountains, cheering on her grandkids at sporting events, and bowling league.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Ross Suder; her daughter, Cassie Taylor Valdez; son, B.J. (Kristen) Valdez; grandchildren, Kamielle, Joseph, Dawson, Kendra, Lorelai, and Leyla; great- grandchildren, Skylar and Peyton; siblings, Frank, Gary, Cheri, Rick, and Gloria; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lois Taylor, and George and Ruth Suder; brother, Johnny Taylor; and sisters, Sue Raebel and Lynda Taylor.
There will be a celebration of life at 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, potluck style at the Red Rock Saloon in Conconully. Come up and share your memories of her with all of us.
