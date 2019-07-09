1940-2019
Melvin Albert Alumbaugh, died March 1, 2019, in Tacoma, Wash. after a long fight with cancer. He was the son of Verne and Wilma Alumbaugh, born in Bayard, Kan. on Jan. 18, 1940. His parents and his younger brother, Marvin Alumbaugh, preceded in him in death. He is survived by his sister, June Walter, of Odessa, Wash. and brother, Max Alumbaugh of Yuma, Ariz., and his adopted son, Ho Alumbaugh.
Mel graduated from Omak High School in 1958. He earned a bachelor degree in education from Central Washington University and a Masters degree from Eastern Washington University in Speech Therapy.
Mel served from 1961 to 1964 in the U.S. Navy and served as an air traffic controller in Adak, Alaska.
He was an accomplished artist, antique and collectible expert and was well travelled, from England to Hungary collecting many beautiful items which he sold from Mel's Antiques.
