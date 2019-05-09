Michael Joseph Tacker, 34, of Tonasket, Wash., died April 23, 2019 at his home in Tonasket. He was born Dec. 11, 1984 in Spokane, Wash., to parents, Cheryl and David Tacker. Michael grew up in Tonasket. He loved being in the outdoors, camping, fishing and hunting with friends and family. He would help anyone at a moment notice. Michael was a member of the Tonasket Eagles. He was always a joy to be around and will be missed by everyone. Michael and girlfriend, Alyssa Holbert, are expecting a son due in August. His name will be Malaki Michael Albert Tacker.
Michael is survived by his parents, Rick and Cheryl McKinsey, of Tonasket; son, Carson Loyd Sasse, of Tonasket; soon to be son, Malaki Michael Albert Tacker, of Tonasket; and brother, David (Katie) Tacker. He was preceded in death by his father, David Tacker, of Dateland, Ariz.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Tonasket Cemetery.
Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
