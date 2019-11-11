Molly Ann (Morrissey) Roberts

Molly Ann Roberts, 57, mother, wife, sister, teacher, and friend to many here in the Okanogan Valley, passed away Oct. 27, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
Born in 1962 in Seattle, Wash. to Miriam T. (Michael) and Patrick J. Morrissey, Molly and her family moved to Okanogan in 1971 where they settled on Salmon Creek. After graduating from Okanogan High School in 1980, Molly attended WSU for one year before moving to Seattle and attending Shoreline Community College. It was here she met her soon to be husband Richard “Dick” Roberts.
In 1985, Dick and Molly married in Newport News, Va., where Dick served in the U.S. Army. Soon after, their children, Matt and Jessica, were born. The four of them moved to Chicago in 1987 where Molly supported the family as a court reporter while Dick attended Optometry school.
Dick and Molly moved back to Okanogan in 1991, purchasing their first home along the Okanogan River. Here they raised their children, and with urban life behind her, Molly was able to pursue a passion and skill that had begun as a child: horses. Willy, Sonny, Sue Z, Stash, and Chick were her main rides, though many others were foaled, trained, and saddled under her care. Molly was a longtime member of MBHA and thelocal Barrel Club, racing weekly during the summers. She was also a founding member of Omak Stampede Sunday Funday. She became a mentor to many young riders and counted them among her many dear friends. Molly had a way of making everyone feel unique and valued; her laughter was as infectious as her smile.
In 2002, Molly returned to school and obtained her Teaching Certificate and Masters in Education. Her first teaching job was at Paschal Sherman where she taught fourth grade for 13 years. In 2015, she continued as a fourth grade teacher at Virginia Grainger Elementary School. Mrs. Roberts was a beloved teacher at both schools. She sincerely cared about the well-being of her kids and tried to instill a curiosity that would serve them well beyond the classroom.
Molly is survived by her husband, Richard Roberts; her children, Matthew Roberts (Kathleen) and Jessica Roberts; her parents, Patrick and Miriam Morrissey; her siblings, Stephen Morrissey (Sheila), Michael Morrissey (Kunthearath), and Megan Morrissey (Bryan); her nieces and nephews, Lena, Sonja, Liem, Davy, Cameron, Jalen, Mya; and, Molly’s most recent joy, her granddaughter Ellie (age 2).
A celebration of Molly’s life will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 the Long House at the Paschal Sherman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local charity of your choice.Molly would have loved it if you could make any donation be for the kids
