On Dec. 4, 2018 Murlyn (Lyn) Hallenius passed from our world and joined his family waiting in heaven. He battled through dialysis and pneumonia until his body decided that enough was enough.
Murlyn was born in Colville, Wash. Aug. 22, 1946 to Ken and Alice Hallenius. His family moved to Omak when he was younger where he attended school at St. Mary’s Mission and graduated from Omak High School. After graduation, he joined the Army National Guard. On a weekend excursion, he traveled with a friend to Bellingham where he met Judy Simplot. They feel in love and were married April 27, 1968 in Okanogan, Wash. A year and a half later they welcomed their first son Richard and two years later, their second son Kevin.
Unfortunately young love didn’t last, and they divorced after 11 years. After a time, Murlyn met Bev Martin and they too were married. Their marriage lasted for a number of years, but it also ended. Lyn was happily single for a time until, after being apart for more than 20 years, Murlyn and Judy reunited in marriage on April 30th, 2015. They spent the remainder of his years visiting grandkids, family, and boating with his son Kevin.
In order to provide for his family, Lyn worked at many different places. Most of his early years were spent welding in the Seattle area, but a majority of his working years were at the different Boeing plants. He took over his father’s business in Omak (Ken’s Keys), but ended up returning to Boeing, where he retired after more than 20 years of experience.
Lyn had a love of fast cars and especially enjoyed his Mustang convertibles. His grandkids always loved visits from Grandpa where he’d pick them up with the top down and drive much faster than their mom was aware. He enjoyed bowling, attending his grandkid’s events, and texting emoji’s (incorrectly) to them. His favorite thing to do was to attend any family gathering while talking with anyone who would listen (and even those who wouldn’t). He loved to talk with everyone and had a favorite quote: “A stranger is just someone who you haven’t met yet.”
Dad was preceded in death by his parents (Ken and Alice), his sisters Elma D (Wycoff), Nancy (Sanders), Micki (Michael), Colleen (Brooks), and his brother Pete Hallenius. He is survived by his wife Judy, sons, Richard and Kevin, step-sons Ryan (Rague) and Bobby (Martin), step-daughter Buffy (Woodruff), 11 grandkids, and two great-grandchildren.
On May 18th, 2019, there will be a Celebration of Life in Omak at the home of his sister, Melody (Kells).
Donations can be made in his name to Catholic Charities in Colville, WA or any Veterans Support groups in your area.
