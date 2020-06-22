1954-2020
Myrna Welch, 65, of Okanogan, Wash. passed away at Mid-Valley Hospital June 14, 2020.
She was born Nov. 16, 1954 to Allen and Maxine Norris.
She was a graduate of Okanogan High School. She worked as an apple sorter and for a catering company.
She survived by one daughter, Brandy, of Ohio; three brothers; and one sister. She loved her flowers that she planted and took care of.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
