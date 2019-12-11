1949-2019
Nancy Lee (Condron) Draggoo, 70, died peacefully in the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in Wenatchee, Wash., all of her precious boys by her side.
She was born in Prineville, Ore. Oct. 24, 1949 to John Luther Condron (1899-1990) and Louise Stella Welch Condron (1924-2019), the fourth of five children born to the union. The family lived on a small acreage as the kids grew up and she enjoyed her days exploring, playing with the kittens in the barn, hiking the hills with her cousins and going swimming all summer long. All of her schooling took place in Prineville and she graduated from Crook County High School in 1967. While in school, she played the trumpet in the band and was active in numerous clubs and activities. She received a scholarship for college and attended Central Oregon Community College in Bend, OR. While attending college, she worked as a telephone switchboard operator and was chosen to train new operators because of her professionalism and excellence.
After college, she moved to Wenatchee to be close to her sister, Jeannie, who lived in Entiat, Wash. In 1970, she went to work for the Wenatchee Police Department as a dispatcher. She tidied up much of their record keeping, created a system and was asked to train new dispatchers as they were hired. Two years later, she was asked if she would like to work for the Wenatchee City Clerk so advanced into the position of Deputy Clerk. In July of 1974, she was hired as a secretary for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. The first week on the new job, she met her future husband, Richard Burton Draggoo, an apprentice electrician. He walked into the office with his “baby blue eyes” and she was lost. They were married March 19, 1976 in Wenatchee. Nancy continued to work for the Electrical Workers until 1979 when their first son, Clayton John, was born. In 1980, they welcomed son Jeremy Todd into the family and in 1982, son Braden Lee completed their family.
In July of 1986, the family moved to Tonasket, Wash. where they settled into their home permanently. Nancy started working for the City of Omak in January of 1987 and worked there for 22 years until her retirement in 2009. She did a myriad of duties including being the administrative assistant for the housing program, secretary for the ambulance operated by the fire dept., cemetery records clerk, receptionist, and she ended her working days as the Omak court clerk and an administrative assistant to the city clerk.
Nancy’s primary joy in life was her relationship with God and being part of a world-wide family of Christians. She had the privilege to meet with her church family in countless places around the world and this was always the highlight of her travels. A few of her most memorable trips was a week-long covered wagon trip in North Dakota when the boys were growing up. The family enjoyed camping, Disneyland, beach vacations and the many trips following the boys in their sports. She was always content to return home to the quiet, peaceful countryside and mountains she loved. She was really the happiest at home.
Nancy enjoyed being kind to others and had great joy in being a servant to all. Her family meant the world to her and she whole-heartedly supported all of them in their endeavors. When her husband tragically died in 2001 at the early age of 50, her boys were only 22, 20 and 18, and she loved all of them through these difficult years. Her family welcomed exchange students into their home from Poland, Germany, Sweden and Mexico. Nancy enjoyed volunteering at the schools, the Omak Visitor Center and most of all caring for her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, playing the piano, gardening and helping raise the wild bluebirds. She spent many hours out in the rain serving mealworms to the blues so they could raise their fledglings in the wet springs. She loved all of her animals and her many dogs were her constant companions and spoiled beyond reason.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of almost 25 years, Richard; both of her parents; her niece, Bonnie Holtby, 21, who died as a fire fighter in the Storm King Mountain fire; and her dear older brother, Tom Condron.
She is survived by her three children, Clayton, Jeremy (Nicole) and Braden (Jessica) Draggoo; grandchildren, Connor, Vanessa, Tanner, Luka, Hawkins and Alessandra Draggoo; her siblings, David (Nancy) Condron, Jeannie (Ralph) Holtby and Golda Condron; her brothers and sisters -in-law, Robert (Jan) Draggoo, Ron (Pam) Draggoo and Cynthia Condron; also dear cousins-in-something… Marty and Becky Bonnell of Apple Valley, Minn.; and special exchange student, Suzanne Niedermeyer of Germany. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and extended family whom she loved deeply. She will be GREATLY missed by us all.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, a viewing will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Community Presbyterian Church in Omak. Funeral Services will be at the same location Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 starting at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be held following the church service at the Riverside Cemetery. Followed by a potluck lunch at the Community Presbyterian Church in Omak. Funeral Arrangements are in the care of her son, Clayton.
