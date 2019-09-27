1939-2019
Nancy Lou Clark, 80, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 in Kettle Falls, Wash. She was born April 7, 1939 in Shelton, Wash. to Herman and Ruth Reitdorf.
In 1953 Nancy moved to Kettle Falls. There she met her husband Bud Clark. The couple married in 1955 and together had four children.
Nancy will be fondly remembered for her accommodating spirit and warm heart. Saying goodbye to her will not be easy. If you knew this beautiful woman you were lucky! She never let anyone feel out of place or out of love. She was the best baker, chili cooker and fry bread maker in ten counties. She was the picture of perfect. She was the textbook definition of grandmother, mother, sister and aunt. In addition, she was the leader of the sledding hill, Yahtzee player, prankster, hot cake flipper, hard worker, fashionista, master quilter, red beer connoisseur, dead-eye shot, warrior, healer and secret keeper. She was truly one of a kind.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Clark; and her son, Rick Clark.
She is survived by her brother, Burt Haskins; her sister, Colleen McBride; daughters, Cherie Sutton, Robin McBride, Laurie Larsen and Jill Howard; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing was from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Danekas Funeral Chapel, 155 W. 1st Ave. Colville, WA 99114.
Graveside services were at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at the Clark Family Cemetery, 1819 Burkholz Rd. Kettle Falls, WA 99141.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.