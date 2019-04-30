Norma L. (Parker) Cusick, 79, passed away at Regency of Omak on March 1st, 2019. She was born December 2nd, 1939 to Clarence and Annette Parker in Centralia, WA. The family later moved to the Bremerton, WA area. Norma graduated from Central Kitsap High School in 1958 and then attended Beauty school. She later worked in Seattle. In 1962 she met the love of her life, Richard Cusick. They married on August 17th, 1963 in Silverdale, WA. Her daughter Gail was born in 1965 and shortly after they bought their first home in Renton, WA.
She was a homemaker, Blue Bird/Campfire Girl Leader and bowled on a league for several years. The family enjoyed gardening, fishing and camping for many years. They bought Richards childhood home in Okanogan in the 90’s and commuted from Renton to Okanogan for many years without complaint before moving over here permanently in 2004.
Dad passed in December of 2007 and Mom and I were on our own. We learned to do more things around a farm than what some people expected from us.
Norma is preceded in death by her husband, parents, infant daughter and Brothers Harry and George Parker. She is survived by Daughter, Gail Cusick, Omak, WA; Sister Lorraine Hauenstein, Shelton, WA; Nieces and Nephews; Yvonne, Ivan, Barbara, Donn, Dawnita, Mike, Mark and Rebecca; best friend, Lee Ferguson and her kitty; Sadie.
Funeral Services will be held at the Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel at 2547 Elmway in Okanogan on Saturday, April 13th 2019 at 11:00 am. Followed by potluck at the Eagles in Okanogan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.