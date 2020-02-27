1944-2020
Pamela J. Rubert, 75, of Tonasket, Wash. died February 19, 2020 in Tonasket. She was born March 9, 1944 in Everett, Wash. to parents Bill and Vesta Feaster. She attended and graduated from Everett High School. Over the years she worked at Arctic Circle, as a nurse’s aide and finally retired working from the Washington State Department of Transportation. Pam’s interests were feeding her birds, reading, crocheting, and gardening. She loved the yearly camping trips at Spectacle Lake with family and friends and trips to Arizona for the sun. She loved the heat and was a sun goddess! Pam was a very influential woman with strong family values. She has touched many hearts in her life. Pam leaves a legacy of strength and love for all of us to draw upon. She will be sorrowfully missed and forever loved. She was a member of the Tonasket Eagles 3002 Women’s Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; and children, Michelle, Bill, Kaz, and Ryan; siblings, Marlene, Darlene, Patty, Patrick, and Carol; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and step-son, Dean.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday Feb. 29, 2020 at the Tonasket Eagles, 213 S. Western Ave. Tonasket and at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Everett Firefighter Hall located at 2411 Hewitt Ave, Everett, WA 98201.
Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.
