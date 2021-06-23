1955-2021
Pamela Rae Carpenter went to heaven on angel wings from home June 18, 2021. Pam was born Feb. 13, 1955, in Omak, Wash. to Dorothy and Mark Carpenter.
Pam always wore a smile and lovingly helped anyone who needed a hand. Pam moved to Stanwood, Wash. at six years old with her family and resided there until after graduation. She forged lifelong friendships with her classmates. After graduation she returned to Omak and worked at Bramer’ Hardware for several years before opening her own business first providing daycare and then cleaning homes and businesses. For several years, she worked at the Omak Senior Center providing janitorial services. She loved the ladies at the Senior Center, and they returned her love with support throughout her two-and-half-year battle with cancer and final journey. One of her friends stated, they would talk about the bad things then Pam would say enough of that, let’s get on with the good.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Terry Carpenter. She is survived by her son, Andy and grandson, Cash, of Omak; sister, Linda Hamilton, of Spokane, Wash.; brothers, Charles, of Melbourne, Fla., Bill, of Wenatchee, Wash. and Mike, of Camano Island, Wash.; one niece and three nephews. Pam requested no services and wish her family and friends to rejoice, in life. Memorial contributions may be made to the Omak Senior Center. Arrangements made by Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.